T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies and Ireland register memorable victories, rewinding day 4

T20 World Cup 2022: With every passing day, the World Cup is spicing up a little bit more, the contests are getting tougher and the qualifiers have been a joyride. As far as the minnow teams are considered, they have put up a splendid show and have raised the bar of the marquee cricketing event. As of now eight teams so far are struggling to make it to the Super 12 stage and rub shoulders with the big boys of international cricket. Here is a quick recap of how day 4 went.

In their race to qualify for the Super 12 stage and owing to their heartbreaking loss against Zimbabwe, Andrew Balbirnie and his men brought their best to the table as they outplayed Scotland by 6 wickets. Team Scotland won the toss and decided to bat first. George Munsey and Michael Jones opened the proceedings for Scotland. Jones played sublime innings of 86 off 55 deliveries and skipper Berrington joined him with his heroics of 37 off 27 deliveries. Scotland registered a score of 177 for Ireland to chase. In reply Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie opened the proceedings with Paul Stirling who were soon hunted down by the pair of Safyaan Sharif and Brad Wheal. Irish player Curtis Campher rose to the occasion and rescued his team with a blistering knock of 72* off 32 deliveries. team Ireland comfortably won the match by 6 wickets.

As of now, things seem to be a bit better for the mighty West Indies, the two-time T20 World Cup took a massive beating at the hands of Scotland. To stay alive in the contest, they knew what was required. Nicholas Pooran won the toss and elected to bat first. Kyle Mayers and Johnson Charles opened the batting for the Caribbean side. Charles ended up scoring a sublime 45, but the rest of the batting crumbled under pressure. Last-minute heroics from Rovman Powell propelled their score to 153/7. Zimbabwe had their job cut out. Wesley Madhevere and Regis Chakabva opened the proceeding for Zimbabwe, but they certainly lacked fire in their batting. The West Indies bowlers kept on taking wickets at regular intervals. Alzarri Joseph was the wreaker-in-chief as he scalped 4 wickets and conceded just 16 runs in his quota of 4 overs. Zimbabwe lost the match by 31 runs.

The first game of the Super 12 stage will be played on October 22, 2022, between New Zealand and Australia, but before that, we certainly are in for plenty as far as the qualifiers are considered.

