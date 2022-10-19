T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma shares insights on leading India for first time in ICC event

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rohit Sharma gets candid

Highlights Rohit Sharma is leading India for the first time in any ICC event

India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007

Team India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma-led Team India are ready and are raring to go for the World Cup title. The Indian team which flew out to Australia on October 6, 2022, are currently training and preparing themselves for the much-awaited T20 World Cup. In the lead-up to their opening match against Pakistan, team India played their first warm-up match against Australia and defeated them by a margin of six runs. They were scheduled to play their second warm-up game against New Zealand but the match got rained out.

On October 23, 2022, when team India takes the field against Babar Azam and his troops, Rohit Sharma will lead India for the first time in any ICC events. India had a pretty dismal outing in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They lost to arch-rivals Pakistan in the first match of the 2021 edition of the World Cup and it derailed their campaign.

This loss to Pakistan caused major shift changes in the scenario of Indian cricket. Rohit Sharma was made the captain of the Indian cricket team whereas Rahul Dravid was assigned the coaching duties. Now, skipper, Rohit Sharma has opened up on what he intends to do as India's captain as he leads the team for the first time in an ICC event.

Skipper Sharma said:

Firstly I am honoured by the responsibility that has been assigned to me. This is my first World Cup as team India's captain so I am looking forward to it. It gives us a great opportunity to come out and do something special, so pretty excited about that. Everytime you come for the World Cup, it is a great feeling. The boys are quite pumped up. We had a great prep in Perth. As I have mentioned before, the World Cup without any grain of doubt is a big event, but at the same time, we have made a constant effort not to talk about it that much. We do not want to overthink the possibilities of making it to the semis or the finals and want to stay in the present. This will allow us to execute our plans better.

Rohit Sharma burst onto the scene with his T20 World Cup heroics as a 20-year-old boy and now after all these years, he is leading team India and he will certainly want to repeat MS Dhoni's heroics and win the T20 World Cup for the second time.

