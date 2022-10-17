T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland upset West Indies; thump former winners by 42 runs

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Scotland beat West Indies

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup 2022 produced another surprise on Monday as Scotland defeated former winners West Indies by 42 runs. The Scottish bowlers, led by Mark Watt, Brad Wheal and Michael Leask displayed a brilliant show with the ball as they bowled the Windies side for 118 in the second innings. Earlier, opening batter George Munsey played the anchor role in pressure conditions and played a knock of 66 runs to help the team score 160 in 20 overs.

The victory has taken Richie Berrington's side to the top of the table and has also boosted their net run rate by a huge margin. They now have a +2.100 net run rate.

