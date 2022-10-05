T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma leaves subtle hints about Bumrah's replacement | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Is Rohit Sharma hinting at Jasprit Bumrah's replacement?

Highlights Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup

India play their first T20 World Cup game against Pakistan on October 23, 2022 at the MCG

Team India will board the flight to Australia on October 6, 2022

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian team is done with their bilateral commitments and they are now headed to the much-awaited T20 World Cup. Though the result of the third T20I did not favor India, but they still managed to clinch the series by a margin of 2-1. After the events that transpired in the 2022 edition of the Asia Cup, India have registered a strong comeback and have beaten sides like Australia and South Africa in two consecutive T20I series.

The recent victories might have given loads of confidence to the Indian team, but they still have plenty of areas to address and sort. The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Monday announced that Jasprit Bumrah will no longer be a part of the Indian squad as he hasn't fully recovered from his back injury. With all-rounder, Ravindra Jadeja already ruled out, the news of Bumrah's back injury might have jolted India's plans and preparations for the multi-nation cricketing event. As of now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) hasn't named any replacement for the pacer. The discussion around Bumrah and his replacement has been growing and the Indian team management will have to determine their next course of action soon.

The Indian squad flies to Australia on October 6, 2022

After the conclusion of the third T20I between India and South Africa, the Indian skipper Rohit Sharma opened up a bit about India's plans in terms of preparation. Rohit acknowledged Bumrah's absence and said that it is a major setback. Rohit also said that the Indian team is flying to Australia well in advance as he wants the youngsters to get used to the conditions, especially the bouncy pitches in Perth.

Rohit further added:

We have already sent 7-8 players from our squad to Australia. The guys need to get used to the conditions and plan their respective games accordingly. We will also play a few warm-up matches over there. There are certainly few guys who can replace Jasprit, but we will take that decision once we reach Australia and have observed the guys closely.

As of now, team India's bowling looks pretty weak. The pace battery has been leaking runs and that in many ways has become an area of concern for Rohit Sharma and his men.

