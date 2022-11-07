T20 World Cup 2022: Ricky Ponting is in awe of Virat Kohli, reveals his favourite Kohli memory | READ

T20 World Cup 2022: India vs Pakistan, whenever this happens, it is more than a match. It is a clash of two traditional cricketing nations that has a lot of history attached to it. India's World Cup campaign in the current edition took off to a flyer once they defeated Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the fabled Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). As usual, the architect of India's victory was none other than their former skipper, Virat Kohli.

Just before the World Cup, there was a lot of conjecture around Kohli, his form, and how he was planning to overcome his slum. Come the Asia Cup, Virat silenced all his critics as he ended up scoring his much-awaited 71st hundred. In the ongoing World Cup, Kohli has been nothing short of amazing. He powered India to victory on more than one occasion and if India are to clinch the World Cup, they will have to rely on them heavily. What he did against Pakistan was a superhuman effort and played an innings that will be remembered by generations to come ahead. Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has recalled this innings and has lavished praises on Virat.

Ricky Ponting said:

The two sixes from Kohli has already become part of cricketing folklore, especially the first one. I'm not sure what all the fuss is about. It's going to go down as one of the most remembered and talked about shots probably in I won't say white-ball cricket history - but certainly T20 World Cup history. They had to get boundaries on those two or the game was done. What had sort of happened in the over previous as well, Virat was setting up for something that was going to be full. You're setting up something for that full, that he could smack back down the ground off the front foot. He was almost halfway through his swing and then the length is not there, and he was good enough to hold his shape and find the middle and hit it far enough to get it not just over the fence," he said referring to Kohli's moment of magic.

India will now take on England on November 10, 2022, at the Adelaide Oval. India had crashed out of the World Cup in the 2021 edition and faced heavy criticism. With Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid at the helm of things, India will now eye a spot in the finals and probably the World Cup trophy.

