Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohammad Amir lashes out on Ramiz Raja

T20 World Cup 2022: The Zimbabwe cricket team on Thursday secured a famous win against Pakistan in a thrilling Super 12 match. The boys in green have lost their second consecutive match of the tournament and are on verge of an early elimination. Following Pakistan's defeat, several former cricketers of their nation have blasted on the team and team management. One of them was Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir.

In a tweet, Amir criticised Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman and the selector for Pakistan's loss. "From day one I said poor selection ab is cheez ki responsibility kon le ga I think it's time to get rid of so called chairman jo pcb ka khuda bana hwa hai and so called chief selector," Amir wrote in his tweet.

Amir was also vocal at the time of team selection. He had earlier tweeted, "chief selector ki cheap selection." Following Pakistan's loss to Zimbabwe, several cricketers have criticised the team management. Shoaib Akhtar blasted on PCB and said, "Very very embarrassing. Keep on selecting average players and team management. This is the outcome. I am super disappointed. I mean losing against Zimbabwe? Now you are not even going to qualify with ease."

The Pakistan cricket team first faced a thrilling loss to India in their opening encounter and now a loss to Zimbabwe has put a big question mark on their road to the semifinal. In two matches, Pakistan has zero points and sit in the 5th spot in the points table. In the match against Zimbabwe, it was the heroics of Sikandar Raza that helped the Southeast African nation defend 130 runs and beat Pakistan by 1 run. Raza scalped three wickets and turned the course of the match.

Pakistan will next play against the Netherlands on October 30 and then on November 3 against South Africa. Babar's Azam men's final outing of the Super 12 is on 6th November against Bangladesh.

Latest Cricket News