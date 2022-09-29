T20 World Cup 2022: Haris Rauf issues warning ahead of IND vs PAK clash, says 'MCG is my home Ground'

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Haris Rauf in action.

T20 World Cup 2022: The T20 World Cup is just 17 days away and the fans are waiting in excitement to watch their teams have a crack at the other teams. The excitement becomes even bigger when an India vs Pakistan game is in the pipeline. With the two Asian giants set to meet each other on October 23, the stakes will be pretty high as both will want to get the better of each other and start the World Cup on a great note.

Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has added to the excitement after stating that the players won't be able to play him easily if he gives his best. "If I give my best, they won't be able to play me easily. For the upcoming World Cup match, I'm very happy because it is at the Melbourne Cricket Ground," Rauf, who plays for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, said in the post-match interaction after their six-run win over England.

I've already started palnning for the match against India

"It is my home ground because I play for the Melbourne Stars, and I have an idea of how the conditions play out there. I've already started planning on how I would bowl against India," he said. Pakistan defeated India by 10 wickets - for the first time in a world tournament -in the last edition of the T20I World Cup in UAE. But recently in the Asia Cup, India secured a clinical five-wicket win before losing to Pakistan in the 'Super 4' stage.

The 28-year-old fed the Indian batters with short-pitch deliveries as he returned wicketless in their first match of the Asia Cup. But in the Super 4 stage, he accounted for the key wicket of India skipper Rohit Sharma. The 28-year-old ended the Asia Cup with eight wickets from six matches. But in the ongoing series, he's been at his best, leading the tally with eight wickets from five matches.

"The match between India and Pakistan is always a high-pressure game. During the World Cup last year, I was feeling so much pressure. But in the past two matches in the Asia Cup, I didn't feel much of it because I knew I just had to give my best," Rauf added.

Latest Cricket News