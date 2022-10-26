T20 World Cup 2022: As India gear up for Netherlands' challenge, a look at Dutch players to watch out for

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Netherlands players to watch out for

T20 World Cup 2022: The Indian cricket team is all set to square it off against the Netherlands in their second match of the T20 World Cup. The Indian team is riding on a high momentum after clinching a thriller against Pakistan. The men in blue will take on the Dutch side on 27th October and are a stronger team on paper. However, the Dutch side has come a long way in this World Cup and was dominant in the first round.

Let's take a look at key Dutch players to watch out for:

1. Max O'Dowd- Dutch opening batter Max O'Dowd is Netherlands' highest run scorer and second highest overall in the T20 World Cup 2022. He has amassed 137 runs in 4 innings at an average of 45.67. He scored an unbeaten 71 of 53 in a round 1 match against Sri Lanka on October 20. In the other two qualifiers too, Dowd was key in Netherlands' run chases. The men in blue will want to remove him early.

2. Bas de Leede- Batting all-rounder Bas de Leede has been performing well so far. Leede, who is a right-arm fast-medium bowler is the joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022 so far. In 4 matches that he played, Leede has picked 9 wickets at an average of 10.78. He also has an economy of 6.0 in the tournament. Leede has contributed a bit with the bat as well. Leede was also Netherland's star performer with the bat against New Zealand in a T20I series in August this year.

3. Fred Klaassen- Left-arm fast bowler Fred Klaassen has picked 4 wickets in T20 World Cup. He has not been at his best but considering the top order's struggle against left-arm pacers, teams will not want to take Klaassen lightly.

4. Paul van Meekeren- Fast bowler Paul van Meekeren has 5 scalps to his name in the World Cup. Not only wickets, but van Meekeren also has a decent economy as he has bowled under 7 per over in all the previous 4 outings.

5. Scott Edwards- Dutch skipper Scott Edwards is a middle-order batter. In the chase against UAE, it was Edwards who held his nerves and took the team across the line. Though he does not boast a strong strike rate, the added responsibility can boost him to perform better.

