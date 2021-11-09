T20 World Cup 2021: Virat Kohli signs off as India's T20I captain, look at his accomplishments as skipper

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Virat Kohli

They say ‘luck favours the brave’ but it stands untrue for Virat Kohli especially when it comes to his captaincy front. While India would have endured some spectacular wins in the shortest format of the game under Virat Kohli’s reign, the wound of not lifting an ICC trophy would never get a balm.

India’s return as runner-ups from the T20 World Cup 2021 would have been a bitter pill but an early exit from the league matches feels like an arrow that pierced through. Nonetheless, as India played its farewell match of the marquee tournament that also bid adieu to Virat Kohli’s captaincy, we look at the batting great’s unique records and achievements as India's T20I captain.

7th Most matches as captain

Having lead the men in blue in 50 T20I matches, Kohli ranks 7th on the list of captains who have led their sides. India’s preceding skipper MS Dhoni still tops this list who had captained India in 72 T20I games.

16th Most runs in an innings by a captain

With the captaincy cap on, Kohli became the 16th batsman to hit most runs in an innings by a captain. Kohli’s best of 94* in the T20I as a captain confers him the 16th rank on the list.

Fine win percentage

Under Kohli’s leadership, the blue brigade has won 30 from the 50 matches. In his reign, India’s win percentage has been 64.58%. With this, he has 2nd most T20I wins as Indian captain.

Winning all the tosses in a series

While Kohli’s luck with the coin may not have been that impressive but as India’s T20I skipper Kohli has won all the tosses in a series for a total of three times. With this, he ranks 19th on the captain’s list to have achieved it.

Longest T20I win streak

Virat Kohli has successfully led India to glory in 10 matches in a row, leading India to their longest T20I win streak.

Besides, Kohli is the only Indian captain to win bilateral series in all SENA countries.