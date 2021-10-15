Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
Breaking
  • Jhansi: 11 killed as tractor overturns in mine; women, children among dead
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. T20 World Cup 2021: Hamstring niggles to keep Williamson, Chapman out of NZ's warm-up game against the Dutch

T20 World Cup 2021: Hamstring niggles to keep Williamson, Chapman out of NZ's warm-up game against the Dutch

Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury a "minor" one but admitted that an elbow niggle is affecting his grip even as he played down concerns over his fitness.

PTI PTI
Dubai Published on: October 15, 2021 22:22 IST
Kane Williamson
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Kane Williamson

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson and all-rounder Mark Chapman will not play in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against the Netherlands here on Saturday because of hamstring niggles, the team has announced.

"Kane Williamson and Mark Chapman will sit out tomorrow's warm up match against @KNCBcricket as a precaution with hamstring niggles," posted the Black Caps officials Twitter handle.

Related Stories

Williamson on Thursday described his hamstring injury a "minor" one but admitted that an elbow niggle is affecting his grip even as he played down concerns over his fitness ahead of the Kiwis' T20 World Cup opener against Pakistan on October 26.

The tournament proper begins on Sunday.

"Minor, (it's) okay, progressing well. So, there are no complaints," he responded to a query during a conference call with media arranged by the ICC.

He, however, conceded that recovery has been slow from an elbow problem, which has been bothering him for a while.

"...it has just been a bit of a slow-burner....quite frustrating for a long period of time. However, it has definitely improved a bit over the last two months I've had after the World Test Championship," he said.

"On rehab, it has definitely seemed to move forward, which is refreshing, but still a little bit of time to get back to a 100 per cent," he added.

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News