Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars: Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

After a brief pause lasting two days, season 13 of the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) is back and will get underway with a clash between two teams that have had contrasting campaigns thus far. While Sydney Sixers are riding the crest of their towering wave with three wins in as many games, Melbourne Stars find themselves in a deep trench as they look desperately to win their first of the season after losing three on the trot.

Sixers look fairly settled in terms of their playing combination and have been able to hold their nerves and remain calm in the most testing situations. Their previous clash against Adelaide Strikers was a prime example of the same when the Moises Henriques-led side posted a defendable total of 155 on the board despite early stutter and bowled remarkably under pressure to safeguard the same.

On the other hand, Stars have blown hot and cold in both batting and bowling departments. In their last game against Sydney Thunder, they posted a sizeable total of 172 and even had the personnel to defend it but an average display with the ball in hand cost them them the game, despite Beau Webster claiming a four-wicket haul.

Though Glenn Maxwell's return has bolstered Stars, they need to get their act together soon or else the downward spiral will cost them heavily.

Sydney Cricket Ground Pitch Report

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) is considered one of the most batting-friendly decks in Australia. The wicket at the venue allows the batters to trust the bounce and hit through the line of the ball, with occasional variation in pace and bounce. Spinners play a crucial role at the ground as the pitch tends to get slower and starts turning as the game progresses.

Sydney Cricket Ground Record and Stats

Total T20I Matches: 21

Matches won batting first: 12

Matches won bowling first: 8

Average first innings score: 160

Average second innings score: 130

Highest total scored: 221/5 by Australia vs England

Highest score chased: 200/3 by India vs Australia

Lowest total recorded: 101 all out by Bangladesh vs South Africa

Lowest total defended: 134/5 by AUS-W vs SA-W

