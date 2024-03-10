Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh react to Rohit Sharma's 'Garden mein ghoomne wale bande' post

Follow us on Image Source : ROHIT SHARMA/INSTAGRAM Rohit Sharma's poses with India's young brigade.

Rohit Sharma is known for his peculiar sense of humour and the India captain has once again hit the headlines for putting out a funny one-liner that has taken the internet by storm.

Rohit took to the photo and video sharing social platform, Instagram, to post a picture with Team India's young brigade featuring wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel, India's leading run-getter of the England series, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Sarfaraz Khan and dropped a cheeky caption that has left the netizens in splits.

"Garden mein ghoomne wale bande," Rohit's caption read. The post has garnered close to three million likes already and has people dropping smileys in the comment section.

Former India middle-order batter Yuvraj Singh and flamboyant white-ball batter Suryakumar Yadav also found the post rib-tickling and therefore reacted to it.

Check Rohit Sharma's Instagram post:

"Gill and Jaiswal definitely," commented Surya whereas Yuvraj reacted with laughing emoticons.

For the unversed, The Hitman was referring to the on-field comment he made during the Vizag Test against England in February while some of the youngsters were not at their designated fielding positions. The comment was caught on the stump mic and soon went viral.

Notably, Rohit lauded the youngsters for stepping up to the occasion and putting in several match-winning performances after India's win the Dharamsala Test.

"When you win a Test, everything has to fall into place. Lot of things we did right through the match. (Absent players) At some stage people are going to go, we know that. All these guys are short on experience but they've played a lot of cricket. We've got to nurture them and make them understand the game. When put under pressure they responded pretty well. Credit goes to the entire team for that. We talk about scoring runs, but it is as important to take 20 wickets to win the Test match. Everyone, all the bowlers came and responded," Rohit said after the game.