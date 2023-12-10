IND vs SA 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav looks to surpass Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli in major six-hitting feat

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Suryakumar Yadav, Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli.

IND vs SA: After captaining India in a T20I series win over Australia, Suryakumar Yadav is all set to lead the Men in Blue in T20Is against South Africa. India and South Africa take on each other in a three-match T20I series, starting on December 10 at Kingsmead, Durban. This will be India's second last series before the T20 World Cup as the build-up continues for the marquee tournament.

India's interim captain Suryakumar Yadav is a little away from surpassing batting icons Glenn Maxell, Virat Kohli and Jos Buttler in a major six-hitting feat. SKY is four sixes away from going past Maxwell in the list of most maximums struck in T20Is ever. The Indian T20 beast has 112 sixes, while the Aussie power-hitter has 115 to his name.

SKY is six maximums away from going past Kohli and Buttler in the same feat, both of whom have 117 T20I sixes to their name. If SKY hits six maximums, he will become India's second-highest six-hitter in T20Is and 7th highest overall.

Most sixes in T20Is:

Rohit Sharma - 182

Martin Guptill - 173

Aaron Finch - 125

Chris Gayle - 124

Paul Stirling - 123

Eoin Morgan - 120

Jos Buttler - 117

Virat Kohli - 117

Glenn Maxwell - 115

Suryakumar Yadav - 112

Notably, SKY is 15 runs away from getting to 2000 T20I runs and will become only the 4th Indian to reach this milestone. Till now, Kohli, Rohit and KL Rahul have gone past 2000 runs in 20-over International cricket for India. If he scores 15 runs in the IND vs SA 1st T20I, he will also become the joint-fastest to 2000 T20I runs, level with Kohli.

India are coming off a 4-1 series win against Australia at home. Several youngsters were given the chance to prove their talent in the Australia series in the absence of senior guys. Many youngsters are playing in the South Africa series too, while the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj and Kuldeep Yadav are making a return to the Indian team after the World Cup 2023.

