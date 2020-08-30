Suresh Raina pulled out of IPL 2020 due to rift over hotel room? CSK boss N Srinivasan speaks out

Image Source : PTI Suresh Raina

As of now, there are two theories to Suresh Raina's sudden exit from the Indian Premier League 2020. At a time when Chennai Super Kings find themselves amid the COVID-19 scare with 13 personnel including two players down with the dreaded virus, the franchise struck another huge blow when Raina opted to leave Dubai for India citing "personal reason". And while teammate Shane Watson might have sent out a heartfelt message for the veteran Indian cricketer calling him the "heartbeat" of the team, the management might look beyond Raina in IPL 2020.

One theory suggests the murder of his relative by robbers in a village in Punjab's Pathankot on August 20, PTI had reported that earlier on Friday that ongoing COVID-19 fears had urged him to head back home.

But on Saturday, Outlook reported that a hotel room rift might have been the reason behind Raina's departure. The report added that Raina was unhappy with the room allotted to him in the hotel when CSK landed in Dubai on August 21. Finding the BCCI SOP's claustrophobic, Raina was looking for a room similar to MS Dhoni, with a balcony. The captain failed to pacify his deputy.

CSK owner and former BCCI president N Srinivasan, speaking to Outlook, admitted that Raina's departure was shocking and called him "prima donna".

"Cricketers are like prima donnas ... like the temperamental actors of the olden days. Chennai Super Kings have always been like a family and all seniors players have learnt to co-exist," said Srinivasan.

"My thinking is that if you are reluctant or not happy, go back. I don't force anyone to do anything ... sometimes success gets into your head," Srinivasan added.

He, however, added that Dhoni had control over the situation after Raina's departure and even asked his teammates to remain safe.

"I spoke to MS (Dhoni) and he has assured me that even if the numbers go up, there was nothing to worry. He spoke to the players through a zoom call and asked them to remain safe. You really don't know who is a passive carrier," Srinivasan said.

"I have got a solid captain. Dhoni is simply unfazed by anything. That is giving everyone in the team a lot of confidence," Srinivasan said.

The two players who tested positive are Deepak Chahar and batsman Rituraj Gaikwad.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage