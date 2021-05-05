Image Source : IPLT20.COM 'This isn't a joke anymore, never felt so helpless': Suresh Raina on COVID-19 crisis

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina took to his official Twitter account to salute the Indian people for their relentless hard work in helping each other throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raina was participating in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League, which was postponed by the BCCI on Tuesday amid the rising concerns of COVID-19 in Indian. The left-handed batsman represents Chennai Super Kings.

This isn’t a joke anymore! So many lives at stake & never felt so helpless in life. No matter how much we want to help, but we are literally running out of resources. Every single person of this country deserves a salute right for standing by each other to save lives! #WeCandoit," Raina wrote.

India recorded approximately 3.82 Lakh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The IPL 2021 was suspended following multiple cases of coronavirus in four franchises of the tournament. Raina's side CSK reported earlier this week that their CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji and a member of the traveling staff had tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

Last night, it was also reported that the side's batting coach Michael Hussey was infected with the dreaded virus.

India is witnessing one of the worst COVID-19 outbreaks in the world, with approximately 2.2 Lakh deaths since the pandemic began last year.