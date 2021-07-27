Sri Lanka vs India: Krunal Pandya tests positive for COVID-19, second T20I postponed

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Krunal Pandya

The second Twenty20 International between India and Sri Lanka, scheduled to be played on Tuesday in Colombo, has been postponed after Indian all-rounder Krunal Pandya tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, according to a report in ANI.

With Krunal testing positive, both teams have been forced into isolation and the second T20I will possibly be held on Wednesday if others return negative. "Krunal has tested positive and the T20I on Tuesday has been postponed and will happen on Wednesday if all the others test negative. The players are currently isolating," a source, in the know of developments, told ANI.

India had won the opener by 38 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Earlier this month, few members of the Indian contingent in the UK too had tested positive for the dreaded virus. Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant had contracted the virus and had to isolate himself at an acquaintance's place in London. Bowling coach Bharat Arun, Wriddhiman Saha, and Abhimanyu Eswaran too had to undergo a 10-days isolation period after coming in contact with training nets assistant Dayananda Garani, who had tested positive for the virus.