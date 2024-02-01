Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live: When and where to watch SL vs AFG 1st Test on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ACBOFFICIALS Afghanistan will be playing a Test match after a gap of 8 months as they take on Sri Lanka in a one-off game in Colombo

Afghanistan will be up against Sri Lanka in a multi-format tour starting with a one-off Test match. Afghanistan, who gave a dogged fight to India in the recent T20 series following an exemplary World Cup campaign, will be hoping to push their case in Test cricket as well. Since getting full-member status, Afghanistan have played just seven matches and have won only three of them. The game will not be a part of the World Test Championship, however, the visitors have a chance to showcase their talent in the longest format too.

For Sri Lanka, this will be the first Test match since the captaincy change across formats and Dhananjaya de Silva, the new skipper, couldn't be happier given that the game is at home and against an opposition relatively new to the format. Sri Lanka are currently at the bottom of the WTC table and even though the result of this match won't count, the team would take some confidence if the players come up with a better performance than they did against Pakistan last year.

When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan 1st Test live on TV and OTT in India?

The one-off Test match between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will kick off at 10 AM IST on Friday, February 2. The match will be live on Sony Sports 5 channel on TV while the live streaming of the game will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne(c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama(w), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Chamika Gunasekara, Milan Priyanath Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Kamindu Mendis, Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran, Abdul Malik, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Nasir Jamal, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Ishaq, Baheer Shah, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Naveed Zadran, Qais Ahmad, Nijat Masood, Zahir Khan, Zia-ur-Rehman, Yamin Ahmadzai, Noor Ali Zadran