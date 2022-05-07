SRH vs RCB Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Bangalore vs Hyderabad

Follow us on Image Source : IPL SRH batsmen in action against DC (file photo)

RCB vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2022: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream 11, Probable Playing XI for Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers hyderabad

IPL 2022, Match No. 54

Sunday, 3:30 PM

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Dream 11 for SRH vs RCB: Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(C), Mahipal Lomror, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel(VC)

Probable Playing XI for SRH vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammad Siraj

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Washinigton Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik, T Natarajan

Live Streaming details

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 on TV?

Star Sports Network - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD (Dugout).

Where can you watch RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 online?

The match will be streamed live on Hotstar

When is the RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022?

Sunday, 8th May

At what time does RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 start?

3:30 PM IST

Where is the RCB vs SRH the 54th Match of IPL 2022 being played?

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Full Squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik(w), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Anuj Rawat, David Willey, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Suyash Prabhudessai, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Akash Deep, Aneeshwar Gautam

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Marco Jansen, Vishnu Vinod, Priyam Garg, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Sushant Mishra, Glenn Phillips, Ravikumar Samarth