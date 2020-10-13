SRH vs CSK | David Warner stands 19 runs short of breaking Virat Kohli's massive IPL record

Image Source : IPLT20.COM David Warner

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner stands on the verge of breaking Royal Challengers Bangalore counterpart, Virat Kohli's massive record in the history of the Indian Premier League. And with the form that Warner is in at the moment, he is likely to achieve the feat during the IPL 2020 game against Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

Warner stands only 19 runs short of making it to 5000 runs in IPL. He will become the first overseas batsman to the feat and fourth overall after Kohli, Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma. Kohli presently stands a top of the run-scoring charts with ... runs in 184 matches, followed by Raina with 5368 runs in 193 matches and Rohit on 5114 runs in 195 appearances. Warner is presently on 4981 runs in 133 matches.

If Warner can reach the milestone on Tuesday, he will become the fastest batsman to 5000 IPL runs, reaching the mark in his 134th innings, surpassing Kohli who had amassed the run tally in 157 innings.

Talking about the match, SRH will take on a faltering Chennai Super Kings. SRH have so far incurred a topsy-turvy journey in the UAE winning three and losing four in seven matches to stand fifth in the points table.

