SL vs NED Pitch Report: How will surface of Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow play in World Cup 2023 clash?

SL vs NED Pitch Report: Giant killers Netherlands are all set to take on winless Sri Lanka in World Cup 2023 as action heads back to the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The Dutch have recently caused an upset over South Africa as they ended the Proteas' unbeaten run in the marquee tournament. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka are looking completely flat.

The Lankan Lions are the only team to remain winless after the completion of 18 matches in the tournament. They were slapped with defeats from Pakistan, Australia and South Africa and an early elimination is on the cards. The Ekana Stadium will be hosting its third game of the tournament. Here is all you need to know about the pitch of the venue.

Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch report

Unlike in the IPL 2023, the Ekana Stadium pitch is giving joy to the batters in World Cup 2023. There have been two matches played at the venue in the ongoing tournament and there have been three totals of over 200 in four innings, with one being 311 in the SA vs AUS game. However, there is help for the bowlers. In the two World Cup matches, pacers have taken more wickets - 17, while spinners have 13 scalps. Also as this is a day game, there might not be the dew advantage for the chasing team. Netherlands' Teja Nidamanuru said the groundstaff informed him that there would be more pace and carry on the wicket.

Lucknow Weather for October 21

The Weather in Lucknow is set to be clear on October 21, the game day. The temperature is expected to hover around 32 degrees. There is no prediction for rain to come down, so are set to get a complete game.

Ekana Cricket Stadium the Numbers game

Total ODI matches - 11

Games won batting first - 3

Games won bowling first - 8

Average 1st Inns scores - 226

Average 2nd Inns scores - 209

Highest total recorded - 311/7 by RSA vs AUS

Lowest total recorded - 157/10 by RSAW vs INDW

Highest score chased - 269/3 by RSAW vs INDW

Lowest score defended - 248/5 by INDW vs RSAW

Sri Lanka World Cup 2023 squad:

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dimuth Karunaratne

Netherlands World Cup 2023 squad:

Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Wesley Barresi, Ryan Klein, Shariz Ahmad, Saqib Zulfiqar

