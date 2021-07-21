Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/BCCI SL vs IND | 'We responded like a champion team': Rahul Dravid's speech in dressing room after 2nd ODI win

Team India registered an incredible three-wicket win in the second ODI to seal the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo. The visitors were 193/7 at one point in the 276-run chase, but Deepak Chahar remained unbeaten on 69 and forget an excellent unbeaten 84-run partnership to steer India to victory.

Following the victory, Rahul Dravid, the side's head coach for the Sri Lankan tour, gave a stirring speech to the victorious side.

He said that even if India hadn't finished on the "right side of the result," the side should've been proud of the fight it gave in the closing overs of the game.

"We obviously finished on the right side of the result, which was incredible and fantastic. Even if we didn't, the fight all the way through was absolutely brilliant, so well done to all of you," Dravid told the team after the game.

"It is not the right time to talk about individuals at this point, obviously there were some fantastic individual performances, especially towards the end. We had talked about that, we acknowledge and recognize every player's contribution in this game. If you look at the whole game, there were some very good team performances.

"So many good performances in our batting, even at the start, fantastic team performances from all of you."

Dravid further told the side that they responded like a "champion team."

"We said they were going to respond, we knew we had to respect the opposition. The opposition was going to respond, they're also an international team. They responded, and we responded like a champion team. With our back to the wall, we found a way to break them. So really well done to all of you. Fantastic job," said the India coach.

The video also featured mini-interviews with Suryakumar Yadav, vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with the ball, said that it was a good feeling for him to contribute with the bat as well.