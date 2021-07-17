Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES SL vs IND | Muttiah Muralitharan gives opinion on whether Kuldeep, Chahal should play together

Team India will return to limited-overs action on Sunday when it takes on Sri Lanka in the three-match ODI and T20I series.

With many of India's first-teamers currently in the United Kingdom with the Test squad, Shikhar Dhawan will lead the side while Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be his deputy.

While eyes will be on the Indian young guns; many of whom might take the field for the first time in international stage; there will also be focus on the duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The two wrist spinners have seldom played together over the past few years after enjoying significant success together in their early years in international cricket.

There have been discussions in the cricketing circles over the duo playing together against Sri Lanka. However, legendary former Sri Lankan spinner Muttiah Muralitharan believes that there needs to be a balance in the side and playing two wrist spinners could be risky.

"Experts who say that wrist spinners are more effective than finger spinners.. I don't buy that. Finger spinners won't spin the ball much but they will contain things. Wrist spinners, on the other hand, wouldn't have much control but they have knack of taking wickets," Muralitharan said in an interview with ESPNCricinfo.

"You will have to see the balance where you want the bowlers to control or to take wickets. Both of them can't go and attack. On your bad day, you might lose the match because both can go for runs.

"So you will need someone to contain and someone to attack. If you're sensible, you will select according to the conditions."

Both, Kuldeep and Chahal had been going through a rough patch in their international careers. While Kuldeep lost a place in the Test side, Chahal had to miss out on select games during the limited-overs series against England due to poor form as well.

The first ODI will begin at 3 PM (IST) in Colombo.