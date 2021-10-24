SL vs BAN T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 5 wickets

Follow us on Image Source : AP PHOTO/KAMRAN JEBREILI Sri Lanka's Chamika Karunaratne, centre, is congratulated by teammates after dismissing Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan, right, during the Cricket Twenty20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in their Super 12 match of the ICC T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

Invited to bat, Bangladesh put up a competitive 171 for four against the Islanders in their Group 1 match against Bangladesh.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the target of 172 with seven balls to spare at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Charith Asalanka top-scored with an unbeaten 80 off 49 balls, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa blasted 53 off just 31 balls.

Earlier, opener Mohammad Naim was the highest scorer for Bangladesh with his 62-run knock, while Mushfiqur Rahim contributed an unbeaten 57.

For Sri Lanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando and Lahiru Kumara took a wicket apiece.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 171 for 4 in 20 overs. (Mohammad Naim 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 57 not out; Chamika Karunaratne 1/12).

Sri Lanka: 172 for 5 in 18.5 overs (Charith Asalanka 80 not out, Bhanuka Rajapaksa 53).