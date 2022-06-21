SL vs AUS, 4th ODI: Sri Lanka hands series defeat to Australia after 30 years on home soil; Twitter reacts

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@ICC) SL win ODI series afgainst Australia

Putting an end to all the speculations and everybody's doubt, Sri Lanka defeated Australia in the 4th ODI and clinched a series victory by 3-1. The Aussies are stunned as they have lost a bilateral on Sri Lankan soil first time in 30 odd years. The Australian outfit has been struggling against Sri Lanka which has till now done a great job in restraining them in this five-match ODI series.

Nobody expected Sri Lanka to defend 259 in front of the mighty Aussies who had the likes of Finch, Warner, Maxwell, and Marsh in their wings. As the wicket started to play some tricks, the Aussies started to crumble. Delhi Capitals veteran David Warnet tried his best but he could not finish the match off for his team as he was trapped by Dhananjaya de Silva and was stumped by wicketkeeper Dickwella. Matthew Kuhnemann tried his very best and scored 15 off 12 deliveries, but it was too late and Australia fell short by 4 runs.

With Australia going down to a weaker Sri Lankan side comparatively, here is how Twitter reacted:

Teams:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Maheesh Theekshana

Australia (Playing XI): Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Travis Head, Alex Carey(w), Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Matthew Kuhnemann, Josh Hazlewood