SL vs AUS, 1st Test, Day 1: Spin challenge awaits the Aussie batsmen

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Australia is all set to take on Sri Lanka for Test series

Galle | It has been quite a mixed bag of emotions for Australia since they have been hosted by Sri Lanka. The T20I world champions who inflicted a series defeat on the hosts ended up losing the ODI series 3-2. As the tour hangs in the balance, the Aussies will look to stamp their authority in the whites and emerge victorious in the test series.

Image Source : GETTY Pat Cummins will be leading Australia for the first time in Sri Lanka

Pat Cummins and company will like to forget what happened last time when they were in Sri Lanka to play the Test series. Six years ago when the Aussies had visited the island nation, they lost the series by 3-0. They could never adapt to the spinning conditions and Sri Lanka's grip on them kept on getting stronger and stronger. If their recent tours to the subcontinents are considered, the kangaroos have fared well as they beat Pakistan 1-0 in a three-match Test series that was played in March.

Image Source : GETTY Australian team in action

“In a lot of ways it will be quite different, Pakistan was subcontinent too but there wasn't any big turn in the pitches. There was so much we did well over there. We controlled the tempo of the match. In some ways, it will be a bigger challenge (in Sri Lanka) when it quickens up faster than Pakistan" said Pat Cummins when he was asked about his recent success as a captain in the subcontinent nations.

This is the first Warne-Muralitharan Trophy since Shane Warne's tragic death in March. The Galle cricket stadium plays a huge role in Warne's legacy as he claimed his 500th Test wicket there and helped to rebuild it after it was destroyed by Tsunami in 2004.

(Inputs from PTI)