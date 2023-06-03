SL vs AFG 2nd ODI, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : SRI LANKA CRICKET/TWITTER Team Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka will face Afghanistan in the second game of the three-match ODI series on the 4th of June, Sunday. Both teams will be geared up to to win the game. While Afghanistan will want to carry the momentum after winning the first game by six wickets, Sri Lanka will want to bounce back and level the series.

When is the SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI?

June 4, Sunday.

At what time does SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI start?

10:00 AM IST.

Where is the SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI being played?

Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota

Where can you watch SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI on TV?

Sony Sports Network

Where can you watch SL vs AFG, 2nd ODI online?

Sony LIV app

Is there any update on player unavailibility?

Lahiru Kumara of Sri Lanka will be unavailable for selection in the upcoming match as he sustained an injury in the first ODI.

"Lahiru Kumara, who suffered a cramp on his left hamstring while bowling during the 1st ODI, will not be available for selections for the 2nd ODI as the player is still recovering," Sri Lanka Cricket mentioned in a tweet.

"The team's medical staff will assess the bowler's fitness before making a decision on his availability for selection for the 3rd ODI," it added.

Full Squads -

Sri Lanka:

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dushmantha Chameera

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikh

