IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill joins MS Dhoni, Ajay Jadeja in rare list after falling short of century

IND vs ENG: Shubman Gill produced another yet another impressive outing at number 3 as the 24-year-old scored 91 runs in the second innings of the India vs England 3rd Test. After failing several times to make an impact at one down, Gill has found some success at the position with his second fifty-plus score (including a century) at the spot which once belonged to Cheteshwar Pujara.

Gill fell agonisingly short of a century as he was dismissed run out on the fourth day of the 3rd Test in Rajkot. In a big mixup with day 3's nightwatchman Kuldeep Yadav, Gill was caught outside the crease when Ben Stokes and Tom Hartley combined for the run out. However, the 24-year-old batter has joined a rare list of Indians after his dismissal.

Gill has become just the sixth Indian batter to be dismissed run out in 90s in history of Test cricket. He joins a list of players featuring MS Dhoni and Ajay Jadeja. He is the first Indian to be dismissed that way in 90s after more than 11 years.

Indian players to get run out in 90s in Tests:

Vinoo Mankad - 96 vs WI in 1953

ML Jaisimha - 99 vs PAK in 1960

Dilip Vengsarkar - 90 vs SL in 1982

Ajay Jadeja - 96 vs WI in 1997

MS Dhoni - 99 vs ENG in 2012

Shubman Gill - 91 vs ENG in 2024

Gill was continuously under pressure for not being able to score well at number three. He did not had even a fifty in the first 10 innings at one down. But he is now looking assured at the spot. In the second Test in Visakhapatnam, Gill made a stunning century when he scored 104 in the second innings.