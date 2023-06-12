Shubman Gill and team India punished by ICC after WTC Final 2023 at The Oval

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Shubman Gill fines by ICC after WTC Final 2023

Australia recorded a deserving 209-run win over India in the ICC World Test Championship final 2023 (WTC) on Day 5 at The Oval. India lost early wickets while chasing a mammoth 444-run target and were eventually bowled out on just 234 runs. It was a tough loss for the Indian team and now they are slapped with hefty fines by International Cricket Council (ICC) after the game.

ICC has sanctioned significant fines on both India and Australia for maintaining slow over rates during the WTC Final. Rohit Sharma-led Indian team has been fined 100% of the match fee while the champions Australia will lose 80% of their match fee for a slow over rate. Even after the time allowance, India were five overs short of the target while Australia were found four overs short.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are also fined 20% of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl in the allotted time. So, players from both teams will face hefty fines as well.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Shubman Gill will be further punished by ICC for showing dissent over the third umpire's decision on Day 4. According to article 2.7, players are now allowed to show public criticism or make inappropriate comments in relation to an event that occurred in an international match.

Gill took social media, both Twitter and Instagram, to express his frustration over third umpire Richard Kettleborough's decision to give him out. The Indian opener is now fined 115% of his match fee by ICC. Gill was dismissed by Scott Boland with Cameron Green taking a controversial catch at slip as the Indian opener endured poor outings at WTC final 2023. Boland went on to take two more wickets on Day 5, both in single over, to play a crucial win in Australia's dominant win to clinch the title.

