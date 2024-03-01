'Ashamed to see this' - India U19 World Cup winner alleges match-fixing in Kolkata league cricket

Follow us on Image Source : SHREEVATS GOSWAMI/INSTAGRAM Shreevats Goswami.

One of the key members of India's U19 2008 World Cup winning team, Shreevats Goswami has alleged that match-fixing is finding its feet in the Super division of the Kolkata league cricket.

Goswami took to his Facebook account and posted two videos of batters throwing their wicket away easily during a game between Mohammedan Sporting and Town Club.

The video features two batters of Mohammedan Sporting getting out in a very casual manner and Goswami suspected foul play.

"This is super division match in Kolkata club cricket, 2 big teams doing this, any idea what’s going on here ?? I am ashamed to see this having played the game which is so close to my heart. I love cricket and I love playing in Bengal but looking at this breaks my heart. Club cricket is heart & soul of Bengal cricket please don’t ruin it. I think this is called "got up" cricket.

Where is the media now?" Goswami captioned the video.

Goswami's caption stresses the terminology "Got up" cricket, an informal way to describe a rigged affair.

Meanwhile, as per a report published in the Press Trust of India (PTI), the chief of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), Snehasish Ganguly has confirmed that the governing body is looking into the matter.

"We have called a tournament committee meeting on March 2 to take up the matter," Snehasish Ganguly told PTI.

The match in question was played at the 22 Yards Academy in Salt Lake. The game went in favour of Town Club and they claimed seven crucial points.

Shakib Habib Gandhi was the star with the willow in hand for Town Club as his 223 helped the side to post 446 on the board.

Mohammedan could only manage 281 for the loss of nine wickets with Joyjit Basu registering a hundred. Mohammedan's batting order fell like a house of cards after Joyjit's departure.