Shoaib Akhtar mocks India after Pakistan's semifinals entry; says Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?

Pakistan's happiness knows no bounds today. After the Netherlands sprung a surprise to beat South Africa by 13 runs, the encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal. The Men in Green then went on t beat Bangla Tigers and assured themselves of a semifinals spot.

They will now face New Zealand on November 9 to give the tournament its first finalist. Well, who would have thought that? Anyways, this is what happened and looking at the way Pakistan turned up in their last 2 encounters, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that they are in a strong position to lift the World Cup.

Shoaib Akhtar, who slammed Pakistan cricket team, skipper Babar Azam, the board and management left, right and centre when the team lost against Zimbabwe, took to Twitter and mocked India, by saying, "Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?"

He started by saying, "Devastating performances by everyone. No team has dominated in this tournament. Australia is out. England isn't looking at their best. Pakistan hasn't played their best cricket, but in the last 2 matches, they have done wonders. Now the main question is if we'll meet India again. "Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?" Just wait, we'll meet with you again, and if India and Pakistan reach final or get out in the semifinals, it will be a big deal. But Pakistan now needs to win."

Earlier, after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe, Akhtar came out all guns blazing. He first wrote, "That's embarrassing, to be most polite!"

After the first Tweet, Akhtar Tweeted a video where he said, "Very very embarrassing. Keep on selecting average players and team management. This is the outcome. I am super disappointed. I mean losing against Zimbabwe? Now you are not even going to qualify with ease."

The caption of the video read, "Average mindset, Average results. That's the reality, face it.

He then put out a third Tweet saying, "Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch? Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai."

