Sunday, November 06, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. Shoaib Akhtar mocks India after Pakistan's semifinals entry; says Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?

Shoaib Akhtar mocks India after Pakistan's semifinals entry; says Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?

T20 World Cup 2022 | Shoaib Akhtar reacted on Pakistan's semifinals entry by mocking India.

Kartik Mehindru Written By: Kartik Mehindru @mehindrukartik New Delhi Updated on: November 06, 2022 23:13 IST
Shoaib Akhtar | File Photo
Image Source : TWITTER Shoaib Akhtar | File Photo

Pakistan's happiness knows no bounds today. After the Netherlands sprung a surprise to beat South Africa by 13 runs, the encounter between Pakistan and Bangladesh turned out to be a virtual quarterfinal. The Men in Green then went on t beat Bangla Tigers and assured themselves of a semifinals spot. 

They will now face New Zealand on November 9 to give the tournament its first finalist. Well, who would have thought that? Anyways, this is what happened and looking at the way Pakistan turned up in their last 2 encounters, it wouldn't be an overstatement to say that they are in a strong position to lift the World Cup. 

Shoaib Akhtar, who slammed Pakistan cricket team, skipper Babar Azam, the board and management left, right and centre when the team lost against Zimbabwe, took to Twitter and mocked India, by saying, "Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?"

He started by saying, "Devastating performances by everyone. No team has dominated in this tournament. Australia is out. England isn't looking at their best. Pakistan hasn't played their best cricket, but in the last 2 matches, they have done wonders. Now the main question is if we'll meet India again. "Hanji? Aap keh rahe the hum bahar ho gaye?" Just wait, we'll meet with you again, and if India and Pakistan reach final or get out in the semifinals, it will be a big deal. But Pakistan now needs to win."

Earlier, after Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe, Akhtar came out all guns blazing. He first wrote, "That's embarrassing, to be most polite!"

Also Read: South Africa and World Cups: A love story carved by Eris

Related Stories
T20 World Cup, Points Table: It's knock out time! From opponents to schedule, know all about semis

T20 World Cup, Points Table: It's knock out time! From opponents to schedule, know all about semis

T20 World Cup 2022 | Analysing Rohit Sharma's numbers in Powerplay and beyond

T20 World Cup 2022 | Analysing Rohit Sharma's numbers in Powerplay and beyond

Suryakumar Yadav's nuclear numbers in T20 World Cup 2022 | READ

Suryakumar Yadav's nuclear numbers in T20 World Cup 2022 | READ

After the first Tweet, Akhtar Tweeted a video where he said, "Very very embarrassing.  Keep on selecting average players and team management. This is the outcome. I am super disappointed. I mean losing against Zimbabwe? Now you are not even going to qualify with ease."

The caption of the video read, "Average mindset, Average results. That's the reality, face it.

He then put out a third Tweet saying, "Agar Zimbabwe hai toh khud he ho jaaye ga sab kuch? Nahi, khud nahi hota, kerna parta hai."

Latest Cricket News

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
IndiaTV News - subscribe to Youtube IndiaTV News - subscribe to Google News
t20-world-cup-2022

Top News

Latest News

X