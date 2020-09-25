Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan’s special glasses quickly attracts Twitter’s attention

IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan’s special glasses quickly attracts Twitter’s attention

Delhi Capitals Shikhar Dhawan impressed with his batting against CSK but what attracted everyone's attention was his unique night glasses.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Updated on: September 25, 2020 21:46 IST
shikhar dhawan dc ipl 2020
Image Source : TWITTER

Shikhar Dhawan sporting unique nightshades in Dubai on Friday.

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan often grabbed people attention with his fiery batting and his moustaches, which also earned him the nickname Gabbar. 

While in action against Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Dubai, the stylish left-handed opener was seen sporting unique night glasses which quickly attract Twitter's attention. 

Related Stories

Dhawan was seen wearing the night glasses during the second innings when he was standing in the first slip beside keeper Rishabh Pant.

Interestingly, earlier in the first ininings, 

Dhawan (35 off 27) used his experience to hold on to the other end as the duo nullified the CSK bowling – led by Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran — in the powerplays to score 39 runs.

The partnership was broken by Piyush Chawla, who caught Shikhar plumb lbw in the 11th over. However, his night glasses were the only thing about Dhawan Twitter could talk about as 

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker