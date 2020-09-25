IPL 2020: Shikhar Dhawan’s special glasses quickly attracts Twitter’s attention

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan often grabbed people attention with his fiery batting and his moustaches, which also earned him the nickname Gabbar.
While in action against Chennai Super Kings on Friday in Dubai, the stylish left-handed opener was seen sporting unique night glasses which quickly attract Twitter's attention.
Dhawan was seen wearing the night glasses during the second innings when he was standing in the first slip beside keeper Rishabh Pant.
Interestingly, earlier in the first ininings,
Dhawan (35 off 27) used his experience to hold on to the other end as the duo nullified the CSK bowling – led by Deepak Chahar and Sam Curran — in the powerplays to score 39 runs.
The partnership was broken by Piyush Chawla, who caught Shikhar plumb lbw in the 11th over. However, his night glasses were the only thing about Dhawan Twitter could talk about as
