'She has been working hard behind the scenes, mentally': Ravindra Jadeja dedicates Rajkot award to wife Rivaba

Following his father's allegations against his wife Rivaba for a rift in the family, the Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has dedicated his Player of the Match Award from the Rajkot Test to Rivaba. Jadeja played a crucial part in India's record 434-run victory in the 3rd Test against England. His hundred and a fifer in the second innings helped India in a big way to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

"It is a special feeling to take a 5-wicket haul in the second innings. And that too, a hundred and a 5-wicket haul in the same Test is special. This is a special Man of the Match at my home ground. I would like to dedicate this award to my wife. She has been working hard behind the scenes, mentally. She always gives me confidence," Jadeja said in a video posted by BCCI.

For the second time in his Test career, Jadeja scored a hundred and took a fifer in a Test match. He made 112 in the first innings when India scored 445. When the English side was chasing 557 in the second innings, the left-arm spinner returned with 5/41.

Recently Jadeja and his family came into the news after Anirudhsinh (Ravindra Jadeja's father) alleged his daughter-in-law Rivaba for creating a rift in their family. The cricketer responded to the claims, asking people to ignore it. "Let's ignore what's said in scripted interviews," he wrote on February 9 on X.

"The things mentioned in the dubious interview to Divya Bhaskar are meaningless and false. Those are one-sided comments that I deny them. The attempt to tarnish the image of my wife is improper and condemnable. I too have a lot to say but it is better that I don’t reveal those things in public," the cricketer wrote