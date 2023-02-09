Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Shane Warne's Rs 120 crore fortune to be divided evenly among his three children, brother's family

Legendary former Australia spinner Shane Warne has left behind fortune worth Rs 120 crore for his three children. The news was confirmed on Thursday (February 9) after Late. Warne’s belongings were valued. It is also reported that, some portion of Warne’s belongings will be distributed to his brothers family.

Warne leaves wealth in fortune

Warne suffered a fatal heart attack while holidaying on Koh Samui, Thailand with mates in March last year, leaving the cricketing world devestated. During his 52 years, the King of Spin amassed a fortune worth nearly Rs 120 crore, including real estate valued at Rs 39 crore, more than Rs 1.6 crore in shares and several other high value assets.

Warne’s home in Duffy Street, Portsea, on the Mornington Peninsula was valued at Rs 39 crore and the documents revealed he also had a Rs 7.2 crore deposit on a property on The Esplanade in St Kilda, in Melbourne’s inner south. In a Commonwealth bank account Warne amassed just over $5 million, with personal loans of Rs 7 crore and Rs 1.5 crore.

Warne owned a Rs 2.1 crore Mercedes Benz and had personal belongings worth almost Rs 1.62 crore, taking his Victorian assets to a total of Rs 10 crore. A jetski worth Rs 72 lakh was among the listed assets. The leg spinner held another Rs 3 crore in overseas bank accounts and nearly Rs 3 crore in foreign shares totalling above Rs 3 crore in assets outside of Victoria.

The total value of his estate was Rs 120 crore. Warne’s liabilities were made of more than Rs 10 lakh in credit card bills and Rs 1.8 crore in “household bills” totalling near to Rs 2 crore. Probate documents released by the Victorian Supreme Court revealed Warne’s three children, Brooke, Jackson and Summer, will receive the bulk of the estate each taking 31 per cent.

The documents showed that Warne left the Mercedes to his son. Warne’s brother Jason was allocated two per cent and 2.5 per cent each to niece Tyla Warne and nephew Sebastian Warne. The children’s mother Simone Callahan and former fiancée Liz Hurley were not mentioned in the will dated December 3, 2021.

Warne’s farewell to world cricket

The Supreme Court granted an application from the executors to keep some of the documents, including the original will, confidential until July 1, 2024. The 52-year-old was farewelled by his family and close friends on March 20 at a private funeral before a state memorial was held for the cricketer at the MCG on March 30 last year. More than 50,000 attendees dressed in cricket jerseys with green and yellow zinc rubbed across their faces in honour of Warne paid their final tributes to the Australian sporting icon.

The service was also filled with tributes from a series of star-studded celebrities including Coldplay singer Chris Martin, Kylie Minogue, Elton John and actor Hugh Jackman. Warne’s children unveiled the new Shane Warne Stand at the MCG in a lasting tribute to the man who made the famous ground his stage for so many years.

