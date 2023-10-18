Wednesday, October 18, 2023
     
Shane Bond parts ways with Mumbai Indians after nine-year-long stint

Shane Bond was part of the MI backroom staff from 2015 onwards. The former New Zealand all-rounder has led the MI franchise to four IPL titles in his nine-year-long association with the team. The Kiwi legend has worked alongside Mahela Jayawardene and Mark Boucher in his stint with MI.

Varun Malik Written By: Varun Malik @varunm0212 New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2023 11:55 IST
Mumbai Indians Shane Bond
Image Source : TWITTER Mahela Jayawardene and Shane Bond.

Mumbai Indians bowling coach Shane Bond has parted ways with the MI family after some joyful years with the franchise. Bond was the bowling coach of IPL franchise Mumbai Indians and also the head coach of MI Emirates in the inaugural season of ILT20. Bond has been instrumental in MI's four title wins in the Indian cash-rich league.

MI released a statement on their official X account and confirmed the departure of the New Zealand legend. "Mumbai Indians announce that Shane Bond’s successful tenure that began in 2015 has ended after a nine-year stint with the team, bringing down the curtain on an illustrious career that included 4 IPL trophies as bowling coach for Mumbai Indians, and Head Coach of MI Emirates in the inaugural season in ILT20. One of the greatest ever bowlers of his generation, Shane’s approach to bowling was that of an artist, able to master the conditions and deliver for the team, as a player, leader and then as a coach," MI wrote in a statement.

Shane Bond took the bowling coach duties in 2015 and worked alongside Mahela Jayawardene and Mark Boucher during his nine-year-stint. He was key in developing MI's bowling arsenal, which the world is in awe of. The development of Bond's removal comes after former MI player Lasith Malinga was named Mumbai's bowling coach for 2024. Malinga worked with Rajasthan Royals after he retired from the Indian league but has now returned to MI again.

The Kiwi Legend thanked the Ambani family for the chance to be part of the franchise. "I would like to thank the Ambani family for the opportunity to be part of MI One Family for the last nine seasons. It has been an incredible experience with so many great memories on and off the field. I have been lucky enough to work with and have strong relationships with so many great people, both players and staff. I will miss them all and wish them all the best for the future. Finally thanks to the MI Paltan for their support as well."

