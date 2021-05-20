Shakib Al Hasan returns as Bangladesh announce squad for first two ODIs against Sri Lanka

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan

All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been included in Bangladesh's 15-member ODI squad for the first two of their three-match series against Sri Lanka.

Shakib had missed Bangladesh's previous series against New Zealand due to a thigh injury.

Bangladesh host Sri Lanka for three ODIs, all of which will be played in Dhaka. The matches will be played on May 23, 25 and 28.

Shakib and fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman were in quarantine after returning from the postponed 2021 Indian Premier League. The pair started training on May 18.

Squad: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam.