Shaheen Afridi gets married to Shahid Afridi's daughter; Cricketers pour heartfelt wishes

Follow us on Image Source : CRICKET PAKISTAN/TWITTER Pakistan cricketers reunite during Shaheen Afridi's marriage

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi got married to Shahid Afridi's daughter Ansha in a grand wedding ceremony on Friday, February 3. The marriage which took place in Karachi was witnessed by several Pakistani cricketers including skipper Babar Azam, Naseem Shah, and Shadab Khan.

Shaheen and Ansha who is Shahid's second-born daughter got engaged last year. The 22-year-old has to play the Pakistan Super League Season 8 soon for the Lahore Qalanders and other ceremonies might happen after the conclusion of the tournament, according to reports. In a video posted by his PSL team, Shaheen is seen performing a ritual.

Many Pakistan players witnessed Afridi's marriage.

Ansha, Shaheen's bride is a medical student and Shaheen had earlier admitted in an interview that he wanted to marry her. His parents had approached Ansha's family with the proposal and Shahid agreed to the marriage.

Shaheen's fellow teammates from Pakistan and PSL poured wishes for his happy married life and shared heartfelt posts.

"Prayers for you my baby brother ShaheenAfridi. May you and your wife be the source of happiness and joy for each other, Ameen," Muhammad Rizwan tweeted with a video.

Latest Cricket News