Shafali Verma shares big difference between senior & U19 cricket, says U19 T20 World Cup is very important

India's prodigy Shafali Verma has risen to the ranks in International Cricket. She has featured in 74 senior women's cricket matches and has smashed over 2000 runs and 12 fifties. The Haryana-born Verma made her debut for India at the age of 15 in a T20I game in 2019. She has so far 51 T20Is, where she has smashed 1231 runs at a strike rate of 134.53. Verma, who now leads India's U19 women's side has shared her experience of playing junior-level cricket.

Speaking to Star Sports, Verma stated there is a lot of difference between U-19 and senior women's cricket. "There is a lot of difference because the ball is coming in a little slow in the U-19 and the wicket is also on the slower side and we are trying to get used to that. And of course, a little bit of difference, seamers have good pace, a good mindset here also but they are all learning and I am really enjoying playing with them," Verma said.

The Indian opening batter acknowledged the value of U-19 cricket in developing a player. "I think it's (U-19 T20 World Cup) very important for women's cricket as the way Mithali (Raj) said that for growing up and developing talented players, for them it's very good," she added. Verma has been on fire in the U-19 World Cup and has led India to victories in both of their opening matches. She smashed a 16-ball-45 against South Africa in the first match, while she scored a 34-ball-78 in the second match against UAE.

Verma also shared her experience of captaining the Indian side. Of course, it's a very good feeling. "It is my first and last because it's my last year of U-19. We have a good team, we are really enjoying with the girls and I hope we will play good cricket and of course, we will be here for the world cup and we will try to achieve that. I would say we are doing well in batting, bowling and fielding and as captain, I hope we win the World Cup," Verma said.

