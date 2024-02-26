WPL 2024: Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp charge Delhi Capitals to dominant win over UP Warriorz

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Capitals players celebrating against UP Warriors in the WPL 2024 game on February 26

Delhi Capitals registered their first win in the Women's Premier League 2024 with a dominating nine-wicket win over UP Warriorz on Monday. The fifties from Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning paved the way for the Capitals while chasing the 120-run target in the fourth match of the WPL 2024.

The veteran South African all-rounder Marizanne Kapp and Indian spinner Radha Yadav took seven wickets combined to restrict Warriorz to 119/9 while bowling first at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium. UP Warriorz bowlers then failed to contain Meg and Shafali who added defining 119 runs for the opening wickets for Delhi.

UP Warriorz Playing XI: Alyssa Healy (c & wk), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Gouher Sultana

Delhi Capitals Women Playing XI: Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Radha Yadav, Shikha Pandey

More to follow...