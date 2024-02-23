'It was a match-changing moment' - Livid Shadab Khan blames DRS technology after loss to Quetta Gladiators

Follow us on Image Source : ISLAMABAD UNITED/INSTAGRAM Rilee Rossouw and Shadab Khan.

Islamabad United skipper Shadab Khan was left fuming after an error in the ball-tracking technology ended up being the "match-changing moment" and cost his side two crucial points in the eighth game of the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 9 on Thursday, February 22.

The incident unfolded on the last delivery of the 11th over of Quetta's innings when Rossouw missed a pretty innocuous ball from Agha Salman and it crashed into his stumps.

Aleem Dar raised his dreaded finger after the United players shrieked in mass appeal. However, Rossouw challenged the decision and called for the DRS (Decision Review System).

The replay confirmed that there was no bat involved and what followed was complete pandemonium. The ball-tracking technology showed that the ball would have gone on to miss the stumps.

Aleem Dar was left flummoxed by the replay and the third umpire asked him to change his decision.

Watch the video of the incident:

Rossouw made full use of the reprieve and scored an unbeaten 34 off 38 balls to help Quetta chase 139 down in 17 overs and with three wickets to spare.

Shadab was livid at the technical snag and called for proactive measures to avoid such a gaffe in "a big tournament" like the PSL.

"I think technology made a mistake. The ball-tracking showed a different delivery, and it was a match-changing moment. These sorts of things should be sorted out properly in such a big tournament. These mistakes should not happen. I bowled four overs here as a legspinner, and I don't think the ball was spinning here. And they showed Agha [Salman]'s delivery hitting outside off stump and spinning away. I don't buy that," Shadab was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Islamabad are now sitting in the third spot with just a solitary win after three games behind Quetta and Multan Sultans who are yet to concede a game in the tournament.