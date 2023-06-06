IND vs WI: Scheduled for India's tour of West Indies announced; Dominica, Trinidad set to host Tests - Report

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Indian Cricket Team

The Indian Cricket Team is all set to face Australia in the final of the World Test Championship at The Oval starting on June 7. India will be looking to clinch the ultimate glory in Test cricket as they look to go one step closer and win the Test mace. Meanwhile, before the much-awaited one-off Test kicks off, India's schedule for the West Indies tour has reportedly been announced.

As per a report by Cricbuzz, India's tentative schedule for the Windies tour is out. The Men in Blue will depart for West Indies on July 5-6. The multi-format tour will begin with a two-match Test series, starting on July 12 in Dominica. The second Test is set to be played on July 20. Meanwhile, the ODI series will kick off on July 27 in Barbados. The second ODI will be played on July 29 at the same venue, while the third one-day will be played on August 1 in Trinidad.

India and West Indies will then play in a five-match T20I series. Earlier a three-match T20I series was planned but as per recent reports, the two teams will be playing two additional T20Is and they will be held in Florida, USA. The five-match T20I series is set to be played on August 4 in Trinidad and the final T20I will be played on August 13 in Florida. The formal dates have not been finalised by BCCI yet.

