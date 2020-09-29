IPL 2020: Virat Kohli’s advice changed my perspective on the game, says Rajasthan Royals star Sanju Samson

Image Source : TWITTER Sanju Samson (right) with Virat Kohli in a file photo.

Rajasthan Royals went into the season lacking big Indian names among its batting prowess, severely denting their title ambitions. However, a rejuvenated Sanju Samson’s advent in the Indian Premier League 2020 has turned them into a formidable side which didn’t just blow apart an established side like MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings but also chase down IPL’s highest target of 224 against an in-form Kings XI Punjab. On both the occasions, the 25-year-old right-handed batsman took centre stage with his 80-odd runs innings.

While his new-found consistency and power-hitting abilities were praised by all and Sanju revealed how the five-month gap due to COVID-19 lockdown helped him work on that aspect of the game, the skipper also revealed on Tuesday that he has significantly worked on his fitness during the time frame after a piece of wise advice by none other than Indian team skipper Virat Kohli.

“When I was in the Indian team, I was training at the gym with Virat Bhai. So I just asked him about his training routine and why does he put so much effort into fitness and all, and I kept on asking a lot of questions. Then he told me that Sanju how many years are you going to play, I said bhaiya me 25 ka hu, I think I can play till 35 years,” Sanju recalled during RR’s pre-match virtual press conference from Dubai.

He further said: “Then he suggested that once those 10 years are up, tu kuch bhi kha skta hai. You can do whatever you want but after these 10 years you won’t be able to play cricket so why don’t you give cricket your all in these 10 years, I think that really changed my perspective and dedication towards cricket. I already used to give it my all but hearing this I felt I could give more.”

