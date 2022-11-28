Sanju Samson's coach lavishes praise on Rishabh Pant, backs him as India's go-to wicketkeeper-batsman

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sanju Samson and his coach Biju George

The conundrum and the air of uncertainty around Samson and his place in the Indian cricket team continues to grow with every series and with every cricket match that is being played. Interestingly, Samson had made his India debut much before his contemporaries Pant and Kishan but has been given lesser opportunities. The Rajasthan Royals skipper has been around for quite sometime now, but unfortunately for him, he hasn't been able to cement his place in the Indian cricket team.

After India's debacle in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup, the Indian team and the management now have their eyes set on the ODI World Cup that will be played in the year 2023. The members of the Indian team have started to gear up for the same and have an uphill task ahead of them to identify a proper eleven. India are currently taking on New Zealand in a three-match One Day International (ODI) series and the absence of Sanju Samson from the second match of the series hasn't gone down too well with cricket fans and experts. In the first ODI, Samson was stellar with the bat. With India reeling at 160/4, the wicketkeeper-batsman came out and scored a gritty 36 off 38 deliveries.

After the playing XI for the second ODI was announced, fans vented their anguish on the Indian team management on the microblogging site Twitter. Recently a Facebook post from Sanju Samson's childhood coach Biju George has gone viral which cements the fact that he is backing Pant as the future of Indian cricket.

The Facebook post from George reads:

Rishabh Pant is the best wicketkeeper-batsman, no PR team pushing across Twitter wears the outrageous of necklaces, speaks straight, can't act like a down to earth humble human,which he is (I know him personally), has no support from experts, can't see the Delhi crowd being vocal for him, but goes on and does his stuff. Watch out for the one-dayers too !!

India still have problems in deciding their number 4. There is a straight shoot-out between Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav. If Pant happens to play, then Sanju Samson's place in the Indian team will be under serious threat. Now only time and the management will decide what the Indian team intends to do and plan for the upcoming World Cup.

George also reacted on Sanju Samson's omission from the second ODI and his Facebook post reads

