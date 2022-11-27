PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: England skipper Ben Stokes reacts to security issues in Pakistan | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Ben Stokes with his Test team

PAK vs ENG, 1st Test: After their heroics in the T20 World Cup, the Pakistan team led by Babar Azam is gearing itself up for the English challenge. The mighty English have landed in Pakistan and are ready to grip the nation with 'Bazball' fever. This is England's first Test series in Pakistan after a gap of 17 long years. The Pakistan-bound English players, after their triumphant T20 World Cup campaign, took a short break in the UAE before reaching Pakistan. Other members flew from England and joined the team. The English team reached Pakistan on November 27, 2022, and were welcomed amidst high-security arrangements.

This tour has certainly been delayed as England were scheduled to participate in this series last year before the start of the T20 World Cup that was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). They withdrew from the series and things got even worse for the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) when the New Zealand team opted out from playing in Pakistan at the very last minute. This year certainly has been stellar for cricketing events in Pakistan. Australia visited the nation earlier this year and England too played a seven-match T20I series before the World Cup. Now it is time for the English Test side to lock horns with Pakistan. The resumption of cricket in Pakistan is highly driven by the safety & security of players. After Australia's successful visit to Pakistan, more Test-playing nations are considering the idea of playing in Pakistan.

ALSO READ | Former Pakistan bowler lashes out on Ramiz Raja, ridicules idea of boycotting ODI World Cup

Earlier this month, a deadly attack on former Pakistan skipper & Prime Minister Imran Khan imposed a huge question mark on the security issues that still linger in Pakistan. Khan's convoy while travelling to Islamabad was attacked which left him injured. Now Ben Stokes has come out and has decided to put all speculations to rest.

English skipper Ben Stokes said:

With what happened with Imran Khan recently, there was a little bit of concern, but we have Reg Dickason, who has been the security man for many years with England, and we left it in his capable hands. In terms of the tour itself, I’m really looking forward to it. I’ve never been there, and I’m quite interested to see what the security lark is like. I’ve heard it’s pretty intense.

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes, Will Jacks, Keaton Jennings, Jack Leach, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood, Rehan Ahmed.

Latest Cricket News