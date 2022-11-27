PCB controversy: Former Pakistan bowler lashes out on Ramiz Raja, ridicules idea of boycotting ODI World Cup

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ramiz Raja's remarks over BCCI & ICC ODI World Cup

PCB controversy: The tension between PCB (Pakistan Cricket Board), ACC (Asian Cricket Council), and the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) just doesn't seem to stop. Both India and Pakistan might have their sights set on the ICC cricket World Cup that will be played next year, but before that, they need to get past the Asia Cup that is scheduled to be played in Pakistan, just before the World Cup.

Amidst all the controversy, PCB chief Ramiz Raja's recent comments about boycotting the World Cup haven't gone down well with many and have sparked a fresh set of controversies. Last month, BCCI secretary Amit Shah shocked the entire cricketing world by saying that India will not participate in the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup if it is played in Pakistan. Shah also said that as the chief of ACC, he is considering UAE as an option to play the Asia Cup. Since Shah's comments, this controversy has refused to die down and it has certainly strained the BCCI and PCB's relationship even further. Speaking to a local news channel recently, Ramiz said that if India boycott the Asia Cup, then he will make sure that Babar Azam and his side will boycott the ODI World Cup.

Former Pakistan leggie, Danish Kaneria has clarified his stand on the issue. Kaneria feels that India will be unbothered by Pakistan's remarks & threats. The former bowler also feels that Pakistan will make a bad decision if they boycott the World Cup that will be hosted by India in 2023.

The former Pakistan leggie also feels that Ramiz shouldn't create unwanted controversy because if he tries to be aggressive, teams like Afghanistan and Bangladesh too might join India and boycott the 2023 edition of the Asia Cup.

