Sanjay Bangar returns to Punjab Kings as head of cricket development ahead of IPL 2024

Punjab Kings appointed the former head coach Sanjay Bangar as their new Head of Cricket Development on Friday, December 8. The former India cricketer was removed from head coach duties by Royal Challengers Bangalore in July this year and now will be seen in a new role ahead of the Indian Premier League 2024.

Bangar was the team's head coach when Punjab Kings reached the final of IPL 2014. Bangar's men suffered a heartbreaking defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in the last-over thriller but it remains their best-finish in tournament history so far.

"We are delighted to announce the return of our sher, Sanjay Bangar as the new Head of Cricket Development at Punjab Kings. Mr Bangar brings a wealth of experience and expertise to our organization, and we are confident that under his leadership, our cricket development programs will reach new heights," Punjab Kings said in a statement.

Sanjay Bangar revealed his desire to work with his former franchise and said he is looking to make the team stronger by giving the best support during the upcoming season.

"It's my privilege to be with the Punjab Kings again. We have a good core group of players as evidenced by the fact that we have the lowest number of player releases this year. The challenge is to give the squad the best support possible during and after the season to make the team stronger and deliver success," Bangar said.

Punjab Kings Squad ahead of IPL 2024 auction:

Players released: Shahrukh Khan, Raj Bawa, Baltej Dhanda, Mohit Rathee, Bhanuka Rajapaksa

Players retained: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Jitesh Sharma, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Liam Livingstone, Matthew Short, Harpreet Bhatia, Atharva Taide, Rishi Dhawan, Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shivam Singh, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Vidwath Kaverappa

Players traded: None

Remaining Purse: INR 29.01 crore

Punjab Staff: Trevor Bayliss (head coach), Wasim Jaffer (batting coach), Brad Haddin (assistant coach), Charl Langeveldt (fast bowling coach), Sunil Joshi (spin bowling coach), Trevor Gonsalves (fielding coach)

