Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sachin Tendulkar supports cause to help slum dwellers during COVID-19 pandemic

Legendary Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar recently came forward to support a cause dedicated to ensure that essentials duly reached slum dwellers during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The lockdown had left many poor families, especially those living in the slums, face hardships. Owing to restricted movements, sole-bread earners of families have not been able to move for work.

The Centre for the Study of Social Change (CSSC), an NGO located in Bandra East, left no stone unturned in ensuring that the 6,300 slum dwellers spread across 1,250 families in Bandra East were not left hungry and were given the required provisions on time.

An appeal to come forward and donate generously was made across various forums and amongst the donors was Tendulkar. The families were provided with boxes and each box contained rice, wheat flour, tur dal, sugar, tea powder, spices, salt, bathing and washing soap.

The CSSC team, led by its President SY Bhojraj, ensured that the boxes were duly handed over to the legitimate beneficiaries only. CSSC identified deprived families of H-East municipal ward through their health volunteers.

Bhojraj said: "The initiative was taken for families of daily wage earners, domestic helpers, hawkers and other needy persons. They were and are out of jobs with no salaries and did not have provisions to tide over this stressful period."

"We would like to thank all those who came forward, including Sachin Tendulkar, who donated generously to the deprived and needy families," he added.

Earlier in May, Tendulkar had provided financial aid to 4,000 underprivileged people, including children from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In April, the former Indian batsman had pledged to help around 5,000 people for a month in Shivaji Nagar and Govandi area of the city through an NGO named Apnalaya.

Before that, he had donated Rs 25 lakh each to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund (PM-CARES Fund) and Chief Minister's Relief Fund (Maharashtra) in his bid to join the fight against COVID-19.

