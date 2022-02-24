Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
Tendulkar says casino used his morphed images for promotion; to take legal action

It is learnt that Tendulkar's images were used to promote the 'Big Daddy' casino, which is located in Goa.

India TV Sports Desk Edited by: India TV Sports Desk
Mumbai Published on: February 24, 2022 16:30 IST
Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Sachin Tendulkar in a file photo.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Thursday said he would initiate legal action against a casino for using his morphed images to promote itself on social media.

It is learnt that Tendulkar's images were used to promote 'Big Daddy' casino, which is located in Goa.

"While my legal team will be taking the required action, I felt it was important for me to share this information with everyone," the legendary right-handed batter posted on his Twitter page.

"It has come to my notice that there are multiple ads being shown on social media platforms, with a morphed photo showing me endorsing a casino," he further said.

The 48-year-old Tendulkar, who has numerous records under his belt and also been a former national captain, stressed that he was pained to see his images being used to mislead people.

"I have never endorsed gambling, tobacco or alcohol - directly or indirectly, in an individual capacity. It pains to see that my images are being used to mislead people," added Tendulkar.

(Reported by PTI)

