Sachin Tendulkar pranks medical staff during his Covid-19 test: Watch

Former India skipper Sachin Tendulkar, who is currently in Raipur with India Legends for the Road Safety World Series, played a prank on the medical staff during his routine Covid-19 test. The legendary batsman pretended to be in pain while the medical personnel took his nasal swab sample.

In a video shared by Sachin on his Instagram, he can be seen 'screaming in pain'. "Tension aapko hai ya mujhe hai?" a smiling Sachin asks the staff in the clip.

"I've played 200 Tests and 277 COVID Tests! A little prank to lighten the mood. Kudos to our medical staff here for helping us to play for a cause!" wrote Tendulkar along with sharing the video.

Tendulkar was last seen in action during India Legends' match against Bangladesh Legends on March 5. He scored unbeaten 33 runs off 26 balls as his side chased down the 110-run target comfortably in just 10.1 overs.

Sachin's batting partner Virender Sehwag stole the show as he hammered a 35-ball 80, steering India Legends to a 10-wicket victory.

India Legends have won all of their three matches in the Road Safety World Series so far, and sit comfortably at the top of the table with 12 points. The side will play against England Legends on March 9, before taking on the South Africa Legends on March 13