Sachin Tendulkar knew how to score hundreds but he never became a ruthless batsman: Kapil Dev

India's former captain and world-class allrounder, Kapil Dev, believes that batting legend Sachin Tendulkar would have probably ended would more runs had been a more ruthless batsman which would have had him more double centuries and a few triple tons to his name.

Kapil put forth his opinion on Inside Out, a podcast hosted by former India batsman WV Raman when asked to compare Sachin and Virender Sehwag.

Kapil said that he had never seen a more talented batsman like Sachin, but felt that he was never a ruthless batsman and was caught up in the "Mumbai cricket" mindset of starting with the same level of patience on reaching hundred as at the start of his innings.

"Sachin had so much talent, we hadn't seen it in anyone. He was born in an era where he knew how to score hundreds but he never became a ruthless batsman. Sachin had everything in cricket. He knew how to score hundreds but didn't know how to convert those hundreds into double-hundreds and triple-hundreds. Sachin had the talent to make at least five triple-centuries and another 10 double-hundreds because he could hit fast bowlers and spinners for a six or a four every over. However, he got caught up in the Mumbai cricket [mindset]: when you score a hundred, make a line and start from zero again," said Kapil.

He further added that he wanted Sachin to learn from Sehwag on how to amp up his aggression after crossing the first triple-figure mark.

"To Sachin, I used to say, 'You must watch Virender Sehwag', who, upon reaching a ton would aim for at least one boundary an over if not two. So in the next 20 overs, he was close to his double-hundred. That was the difference. At times, you don't have people around you to point things out to you and, at times, you are not aware of your own strength. Sachin's strength was par excellence and incomparable, but after reaching a century, he would often take a single and get off strike," he explained.

Sachin eventually finished his career with a record 15921 runs in Test cricket with 51 centuries which included six double tons. Sehwag, on the other hand, who played 96 Tests fewer than Sachin, scored 8586 runs with as many double tons.

