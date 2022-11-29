SA20 League 2023: Durban Super Giants appoint Quinton de Kock as skipper ahead of inaugural tournament

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Quinton de Kock appointed as DSG skipper

SA20 League 2023: The SA20 league is all set to be kicked off in January 2023 as the African nation gear up for a new domestic action to begin. In a major development ahead of the inaugural edition of the tournament, SA20 franchise Durban Super Giants have appointed former South African captain Quinton de Kock as their skipper of the team. The franchise shared the move on their social media handle.

Taking to Instagram, the Super Giants wrote, "Aye Aye Captain! Super Fam QDK is all set to don the captaincy hat for DSG. Hit (heart emoji) if you are eXXcited to see him lead our ship."

Notably, Quinton de Kock also opened up and stated he is excited to lead the DSG. "It's a new tournament, so, I guess looking forward to the unexpected, we've had a few of these tournaments, and there hasn't been one in a while. A lot of young players who haven't been part of the big tournament will be involved in this one, so it will be good for the new guys and obviously for the guys who've been around in serving cricket. This would be amazing another new competition, so I can't wait for it," de Kock said.

Meanwhile, the DSG franchise have also appointed former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes as their fielding coach. The announcement was shared by DSG on thier Instagram handle. Rhodes, who was a middle order batter was also an iconic fielder of the World.

de Kock has led South Africa in 11 T20Is, 8 ODIs and 4 Tests. Even though he has hung his boots from Test Cricket, the Southpaw continues to impress in the limited-overs setup. The 29-year-old was in sublime touch in the IPL 2022 and CPL. He played well against India before the T20 World Cup 2022 but failed to help his team in the World Cup in Australia, where the Proteas crashed in the Super 12 stage. The SA20, which features six teams begins on 10th January 2023 and will conclude on 11th February 2023.

